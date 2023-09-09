2 dead in Charlotte after separate shootings Saturday morning, police say

Police are investigating two fatal shootings within hours of each other in Charlotte Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers found a person dead of a gunshot wound after responding to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Prospect Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Prospect Drive is in northeast Charlotte just south of Interstate 85 in the Hidden Valley area.

Then, just after 6:30 a.m., police found a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue, off North Graham Street in the CMPD Metro Division. Medic pronounced the person dead the scene, police said.

Police haven’t released the names of those shot or said if they believe the shootings were connected.

Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.