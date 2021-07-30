2 dead children found in car during Baltimore County traffic stop

Rose Wagner, The Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

BALTIMORE — The bodies of two children were found in a car during a traffic stop in Essex Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said in a news release.

Baltimore County officers pulled over a car on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane around 11 p.m. July 28, police said. During the stop, officers found two dead children in the car.

The children were 5 and 7 years old, one boy and one girl, although police spokeswoman Joy Stewart could not confirm which child was older.

Stewart said there were “certain details about the car” that made officers “suspicious” and led to the stop.

The driver was taken into custody and the relationship between the driver and children remains under investigation, Stewart said. .

As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed, she said.

The children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the case.

In a statement, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. called the children’s death a tragedy.

“This incident is horrific and a heartbreaking loss of life,” he said. “We will continue to provide every resource to support our Department’s ongoing investigation into this devastating case.”

_______

