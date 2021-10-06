2 dead in Country Club Hills home invasion

Two men who were found in a Country Club Hills home suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent home invasion Tuesday night later died, officials said.

Kimani Whalum, 20, and Clarence Whalum, 22, were pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m. and 9:11 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Country Club Hills police had been called hours earlier to the home the men shared, in the 19000 block of Farm Crest Terrace, around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from Chief of Police John Galvin.

Someone had called in a home invasion, sending officers to the address. When they arrived and entered the home, they found the two men suffering gunshot wounds and they were taken to a hospital for treatment, Galvin said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, few other details were released early Wednesday.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Country Club Hills police with its homicide investigation.

