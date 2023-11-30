2 dead after crash in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women died in a crash involving a commercial trailer in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Nov.1 4 around 2:50 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash on Northshore Road (SR167) near mile marker 12.

NSP said a Freightliner commercial trailer and a Mini Cooper were driving southbound on Northshore Road when the Mini Cooper stopped to make a U-Turn.

The Mini Cooper made the U-Turn in front of the trailer, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 58-year-old Susan Fournier of Henderson, and the passenger, 60-year-old Diana Byrd of Las Vegas, were pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

This crash marks NSP Southern Command’s 65th fatal crash, resulting in 79 fatalities in 2023.

