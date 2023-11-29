Two people died after Glendale police said a domestic dispute on Tuesday night led to a murder-suicide.

At about 9:00 p.m., Glendale police responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Cochise Drive and 48th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Katrina Comtois with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The call that reported the shooting also indicated Comtois' longtime partner, 52-year-old Scott McKervey, had left the area in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Police said they located McKervey in a vehicle near Peoria and 59th Avenues and conducted a traffic stop.

McKervey exited the vehicle with a gun and shot himself, according to a police statement.

He was also taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said there were three children inside the family's residence where the shooting occurred. None of the children were harmed. Glendale police spokesperson Gina Winn said the children were now with family.

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

Dial 2-1-1 to reach 211 Arizona.

Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 – dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

Teen Lifeline 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 dead after domestic dispute in Glendale, police say