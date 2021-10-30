2 dead in double shooting on Northwest Side among 9 wounded since late Friday afternoon, police say

Two men in their 20s were discovered fatally wounded shortly after midnight Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood, and were among at least seven others who shot in city violence since late Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after locating the first victim, a 26-year-old man was found shot in the area. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, and was taken to the same hospital where he also was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they saw a male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt shooting at the victims. As of early Saturday morning, the victims had not been identified, officials said.

No one was in custody for the fatal attack, and detectives were investigating.

The latest shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in the Near West Side neighborhood in the 2700 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

A 21-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot by an occupant traveling in a white sedan. He suffered a wound to the thigh, and got himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was shot in a leg in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in fair condition. Officers said he was uncooperative with police.

In other shootings overnight: