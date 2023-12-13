2 dead after early morning house fire in northwest Atlanta near Georgia Tech

An early morning house fire left two dead and other residents injured, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters received reports of a fire at 1081 State Street on Wednesday morning. When firefighters arrived, officials said they found a two-story home on fire.

One victim, who was injured while escaping the house through a window, told firefighters there were people trapped inside. Two other people were able to escape safely.

Crews working to put out the fire pulled six others out of the house. Two of those victims were pronounced dead. Another person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for additional medical care.

Fire officials said there was a total of nine people inside the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

