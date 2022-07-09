2 dead in early morning slaying at Cumberland County motel; 2 suspects arrested

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in the deaths of a man and woman at a motel early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, deputies responding to a death investigation at the Cloverleaf Motel on the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road discovered Mia Nichole Street, 26, of Hope Mills, and Rodney Charles Folger, 34, of Spring Lake, unresponsive at 12:51 a.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

In an updated release, the Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Ember Nicole Davis, 33, and Preston Thomas Conley, 19, both of Fayetteville, in Street's and Folger's deaths. Davis and Conley have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Davis and Conley will make their first appearance in court on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where they are currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Lt. A. Bean at 910-677-5496 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

