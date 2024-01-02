2 dead in New Year’s Eve shooting that happened at Little River bar, police say

Two people died in a New Year’s Eve shooting that took place at a Little River bar.

James Myron Bellamy, 20, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Another man died at the scene but has not been identified, a release from the coroner said.

Bellamy was transported to Sea Coast Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m., the release said.

The shooting happened at Drinking Class Sports Bar and Grill located in the Waterway Plaza off of Highway 9 about 11:12 p.m. Dec. 31, according to Horry County Police.

The shooting involved four people. Two people received non-life threatening injuries, according to police. An incident report said that one victim received gun shot wounds to the leg and the other wounds to the thighs and ankles.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a large crowd, according to a Facebook post.

No arrests have been made in the case.