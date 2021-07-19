2 dead in Fayette murder-suicide

Jul. 19—State police investigated a murder-suicide Saturday in Fayette County that left two men dead.

Troopers said they were dispatched to a shooting on East End Road in Bullskin just before noon and found Chad William Lowry, 34, of Connellsville, dead. The suspect fled in a truck, police said.

While investigators were on the way to the shooting call, they learned that the suspect had shot himself about 6 miles away on Wiltrout Hollow Road. Jeremy Alan Lowry, 35, of Connellsville, was found dead there, according to Trooper Robert Broadwater.

Troopers did not identify any relationship between the two or detail a motive in a news release. The Fayette County coroner's office refused to release any information about either death.

