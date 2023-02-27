Two people died in a shooting Feb. 26 in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Sabrina Ann Black, 28, and David Jerome Owen, 32, were found dead by police Feb. 26 afternoon at Lee Garden Apartments, a news release from APD said. Police said next of kin had been notified.

According to the release, police were dispatched to Lee Garden Apartments at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 26. Officers found Black and Owen dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

Detectives were actively investigating the deaths, according to the release. Anyone with information can contact the APD at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 2 dead in Feb. 26 shooting at Asheville's Lee Garden Apartments