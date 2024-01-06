2 dead, firearm recovered from Lake Benton residence after emergency call

Jan. 5—LAKE BENTON, Minn. — Two people were found dead and a firearm was recovered after authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency at a Lake Benton residence on Thursday afternoon.

Responders to the South Center Street home found an adult woman deceased and an adult man critically injured, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The man was taken to Avera Tyler Hospital in Tyler, where he died.

The names of the dead have not been released. They were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies.

Investigators have determined that the incident was isolated and there is no threat posed to the community, according to the news release.

Lake Benton First Responders, the Lake Benton Fire Department, Tyler Ambulance, the Tyler Police Department and Lincoln County sheriff's deputies responded to the call at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators from Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and the BCA Crime Scene Unit also responded to assist with the investigation.