2 dead in Florida Everglades plane crash as rescue crews search. What we know

Two people were found dead Wednesday morning in the wreckage of a plane crash in the Everglades off Interstate 75 near Weston in west Broward County, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Here's what we know.

Did a plane crash in the Everglades?

A single-engine Cessna 172 was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after leaving North Perry Airport, Broward rescue officials told local media, and contact was lost 15 minutes later. It is unknown where the plane was headed.

The wreckage was found around 10:50 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told WTVJ, near Alligator Alley in the Florida Everglades.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the area of MM32 on the north side of Alligator Alley. @BSO_KANE on scene gathering details. pic.twitter.com/0hPwbIvYtU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 24, 2024

How many people were on the plane that crashed?

It is unknown how many people were aboard. Two bodies were found and Broward fire rescue and sheriff's deputies are searching the area for any other people who may have been on board.

How many people died in the Everglades plane crash?

Two bodies have been recovered so far, the BCSO said.

Where did the plane crash in the Everglades?

The Broward County Sheriff's Office's X post says the area of mile marker 32, on the north side of Alligator Alley.

Local media has varying locations. CBS News Miami reports it went down between mile markers 30 and 31. Local 10 puts it near mile marker 28, about four miles west of U.S. 27. 7 News Miami says between mile marker 27 and 28.

Large parts of the plane were missing and it appears to be broken apart on impact. A fire rescue spokesman told Local 10 that they were observing, but not actively fighting the small fire that broke out.

A spokesperson for the FAA told local media the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Where is North Perry Airport?

North Perry Airport is in the City of Pembroke Pines near Hollywood in Broward County.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Everglades plane crash: 2 found dead in wreckage