2 dead following standoff in East Bremerton in which shots were fired

Two people died following a standoff in which shots were fired in East Bremerton Friday morning.

EAST BREMERTON – A man, who was identified as a homicide suspect, and a woman, who was identified as a victim, died following a standoff with law enforcement at a residence off Forest Drive in East Bremerton in which shots were fired Friday morning, according to a synopsis of the incident released by investigators on Friday night.

The news release confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had occurred but did not make clear the circumstances of that shooting. Law enforcement earlier on Friday identified the man as a homicide suspect, but the circumstances of the killing that man was linked to remained unclear as of Saturday.

Both the man and the woman suffered gunshot wounds, and the man died at the scene. The woman, who was described by law enforcement as a victim and said to be 47 years old, was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, where she was pronounced dead. The identities of the two deceased individuals have not yet been released.

The Kitsap County Incident Response Team and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team are investigating the law enforcement shooting, according to the news release.

Early Friday morning, Kitsap County sheriff's deputies, members of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department SWAT team and FBI agents sought to contact the man at the Forest Drive residence. "Several" shots that law enforcement believed came from the residence were heard, and the residence was contained. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place.

Additional law enforcement, including the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and a Washington State Patrol SWAT team, were called to the scene. Shots were reported from the north side of the residence at about 10 a.m., and the two people were found with gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

