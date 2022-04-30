2 dead after gunfire erupts in a crowd in Charlotte, police say

Police found two people fatally shot after gunfire erupted in a crowd outside a Charlotte business center Friday night.

“There were several events going on,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Major Ryan Butler told reporters at the scene of the shootings in the 700 block of Montana Drive, along Interstate 85 northwest of uptown.

Police were “trying to determine what the relationship was with the events going on here, and the dispute that ultimately resulted in the two homicides we’re investigating now,” Butler said.

The shootings happened in the parking lot of a building that houses a barbershop, day spa and other businesses, WSOC reported.

One person was found shot in a Dodge Charger and the other in the parking lot, according to the station, citing police.

Someone approached the crowd in the parking lot and began shooting, a witness told WCNC.

Medic pronounced the two who were shot dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The business center is near the Doughnut Peddler, a wholesale doughnut maker, and a couple of blocks from West Charlotte High School.

Police released no information Saturday morning about the two people who were shot or the circumstances behind the shooting. CMPD also hasn’t said if police are searching for a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD Detective Patrick Diekhaus at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.