2 dead after gunfire erupts during ‘large party’ in a North Carolina home, police say

A man and a woman died after gunfire erupted during a “large party” in a North Carolina home early Saturday, police said.

Lexington residents Robert Grant, 31, and Britany Bethea, 41, were shot just before 2:30 a.m. after an altercation flared in the home in the 300 block of Tussey Street, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Grant was pronounced dead in the home, police said. Bethea died at Lexington Medical Center, where someone drove her before officers said they arrived at the home.

The house where the shooting took place is in an apparent secluded location, as trees drape the single-story white home at a curve in the road, according to Google Maps.

Police didn’t say if they have anyone in custody or are searching for anyone. Police also haven’t said if they know what prompted the altercation or who was involved.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further information on potential suspects,” according to the police statement.

