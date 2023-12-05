2 dead after house fire in Clinton County

Two people are dead after a house fire in Clinton County Tuesday, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of a house fire on South High Street near Martinsville just after 10 a.m. to assist fire officials, WCPO reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said they are still investigating what happened, the station reported.

The identities of the two people killed in the fire have not been released at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.