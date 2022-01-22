2 dead, including infant, in Macomb house fire

A woman and infant are dead in Macomb following a house fire Friday morning.

At 8:41 a.m. Friday, police and fire agencies were called to a fire at 1662 E. Wheeler Circle. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke emerging from the home, according to a Facebook post by the Macomb Police Department.

When firefighters entered the building, they found the woman and infant unresponsive. Despite resuscitative efforts, the infant was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to McDonough District Hospital where she later died, the post stated.

Peoria crime: Tequila and hard seltzer: Prosecutors say driver drank before crashing into East Peoria cop

The names of the victims have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing with multiple agencies including Illinois State Police and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

More information on the fire is expected to be released Monday, a spokesperson for the police department said Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Woman, infant die in Macomb house fire Friday morning