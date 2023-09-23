2 dead, including shooter, 2 others injured in overnight shooting near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH — A shooting left two dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured just west of Lubbock and south and east of Wolfforth overnight, according to law enforcement.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired in the 9200 block of Barton Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. There deputies found Cynthia Green, Louis Green and Brice Green each shot, a news release said.

Cynthia Green died from her injuries at University Medical Center, and Brice Green was still being treated as of noon Saturday. Louis Green was treated and released.

Deputies on scene identified 49-year-old Michael Green as the suspected shooter and were told he retreated to an RV on the property. Deputies reported hearing two gunshots and contacted the LCSO SWAT team, which arrived on scene around 1 a.m.

SWAT team members were unsuccessful in communicating with Michael Green and obtained an arrest warrant for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. SWAT entered the RV and found Green suffering from two self-inflicted gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene around 6:30 Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 dead, including shooter, 2 others injured in shooting near Wolfforth