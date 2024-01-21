2 dead in Indiana County house fire

Jan. 20—State police said they are investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday in Indiana County that killed two people.

Authorities said the six departments were called out at 5:23 a.m. to respond to the fire at a residential structure on Fox Road in East Wheatfield.

The bodies of two people were found in the home. Their names have not been released.

Police said there appears to be no indications of foul play, and the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

