2 dead, at least 3 injured including girl, 14, and expressway driver during shootings Wednesday evening in Chicago

CHICAGO – Two people have died, and three others including a 14-year-old girl were hurt during shootings Wednesday evening on Chicago's South and West sides, authorities said.

In one fatal attack, a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. near the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Damen Avenue, in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.

Earlier, a man was gunned down inside an Infiniti car about 5:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene, they said.

Names of the dead were not immediately made public.

Illinois State Police were also investigating the shooting of a motorist on the Dan Ryan Expressway just before 7:45 p.m. in the inbound express lanes near 33rd Street, ISP Trooper James Gawel said.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder said. A passenger in the car was being evaluated at the scene and was not shot, he said.

All inbound express and local lanes remained blocked as of 9 p.m., Gawel said.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot on the West Side in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue. He was struck in the back and leg, and arrived by private car at Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

In the Back of the Yards neighborhood, the 14-year-old was shot in the head in the 1700 block of West 48th Street, according to Chicago police. She was approached by three assailants shortly after 6 p.m., and one of them pulled a gun and fired, they said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police reported no arrests in any of the attacks.