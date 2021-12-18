2 dead, at least 7 wounded in city gun violence since Friday evening

Two people are dead, and at least seven others were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy who flagged down police and said he and his brother were both shot on Doty Avenue where officers found his sibling shot in the neck and lying in the street.

That fatal attack happened about 7 p.m. in the South Deering community in the 11000 block of South Doty Avenue on the Southeast Side.

Police said the young teenage boy stopped officers and told them he and his brother had just been shot. Officers went to an address and discovered a male victim unresponsive in the street. The boy’s brother was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck, and was later pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right wrist, and was listed in good condition, police said.

The latest homicide, happened about 3 a.m. Saturday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said a 35-year-old man was stopped at a red light in his vehicle when someone inside a black SUV fired shots. The victim fled west and struck a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of West Irving Park.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side, and was pronounced dead.

The deceased victims from overnight had yet to be identified.

In other shootings, Friday evening into Saturday morning:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 115th Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, and was taken in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot while he was sitting at a bus stop and was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the 1600 block of North Austin Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood. The victim got himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a wound to the right leg, and was listed in good condition, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim would not tell police the location, but he walked to Advocate Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were both shot while leaving a restaurant in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue in the Near North neighborhood. Police said someone inside a white Audi got out the vehicle, pulled out a weapon and began shooting in the victim’s direction. The gunman got back into the Audi and fled the scene. The man suffered multiple wounds to his body, and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the woman was taken to the same hospital with a wound to the thigh and was listed in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot while traveling in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said someone inside a blue Infiniti shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered a graze wound to the forehead, but refused to go to the hospital.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

