2 dead after man jumps from building and hits another man

Police say an apparent suicide took the lives of two people in Yonkers, New York on Monday night. The Yonkers Police Department said a "distraught" 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building and fell 12 stories onto a concrete parking garage, hitting a 61-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene.

Police say an apparent suicide took the lives of two men in Yonkers, New York on Monday night. / Credit: CBS New York

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

"The incident appears to be a tragic situation, and the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement. "The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men."

In April, a 29-year-old woman was killed in San Diego when a man jumped from a parking structure and landed on her.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text a crisis counselor at 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

