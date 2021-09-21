2 dead after man jumps from NY building and hits another

Two people are dead after a man apparently jumped from a Yonkers, New York, building Monday in an apparent suicide and struck another man below, police said.

A 25-year-old man jumped from the roof and fell 12 stories onto a parking garage roof where he hit a 61-year-old man, police said, citing preliminary information.

Both men died at the scene, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

"The incident appears to be a tragic situation, and the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement. "The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men."

In April in San Diego, a 29-year-old woman was killedafter a man jumped from a parking garage and struck her, officials said. The man also died.

If you are struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and suicide prevention resources for you or your loved ones. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers help, too.