2 dead in Monday morning shooting at Pinellas Park home

PINELLAS PARK — Two people were shot and killed Monday morning off 122nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park police said. A third person was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said shots were fired around 5 a.m. in the 3300 block of 122nd Ave.

No arrests have been made. The identities of those shot were not released by police.

Police said there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story.