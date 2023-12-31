2 dead after motorcycle crash ejects them off Virginia bridge: police

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on the West Norfolk Bridge in Virginia on Sunday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department said they're investigating the accident that occurred around 8:00 a.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department and the State Police did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but according to local outlet WKTR, the motorcycle struck a barrier.

Local outlet WAVY reported that the crash ejected the two riders only identified as an adult male and adult female, into the water. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on the eastbound side of VA-164. Portsmouth police said the east bound lanes on the bridge will remain blocked as they work to clear the scene.

The Portsmouth Police Traffic Unit will be investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia bridge motorcycle crash leaves 2 people dead