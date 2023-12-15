2 dead in Mount Holly shooting, GEMS says

Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday night in Mount Holly, GEMS stated.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. along Piedmont Avenue, which is off South Main Street.

GEMS pronounced two people dead at the scene.

Mount Holly police are investigating the deaths.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

