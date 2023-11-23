2 dead, multiple shot in South Los Angeles

Two people are dead after multiple people were shot in South Los Angeles Thanksgiving morning.

The shooting occurred in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue, located near Compton and Willowbrook, shortly after 8:20 a.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were three people suffering from gunshot wounds, and the LASD said two men have died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

A possible suspect has been detained but is not in custody, according to the LASD.

The preliminary investigation indicates that before the shooting, there may have been a fight after a party in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Anisha Banerjee and Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.

