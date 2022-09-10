2 dead after a murder-suicide in Phoenix, police say

Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
A Phoenix Police cruiser can be seen.
A man and a woman were found dead in a Phoenix apartment late Friday night after what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers said they were called to an apartment in the area of 23rd and Dunlap avenues around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

"When they got there, the officers were informed by neighbors they heard multiple gunshots from inside one of the apartments," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. "A man then walked onto the balcony of the apartment and waved a gun in the air."

The man then went back inside the apartment and one gunshot was heard, Krynsky said.

Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, identified as Traci Thurman, 42, and a man, identified as Ian White, 49, with gunshot wounds. The Fire Department responded and pronounced both Thurman and White dead.

Neighbors told homicide detectives that they heard White and Thurman, who were in a relationship, arguing inside the apartment before hearing multiple gunshots.

"White then walked out to the balcony and shouted that he was responsible for the shooting. He went back inside the apartment and shot himself," Krynsky said.

Detectives were still investigating the scene Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Traci Thurman, Ian White die in murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

