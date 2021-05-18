2 dead at Penn Township home, police find related vehicle 5 miles away

May 17—Two people were found dead at a Penn Township home Monday and a Toyota Tacoma connected to the scene was located in Manor hours later, according to District Attorney John Peck and Police Chief John Otto.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides, Otto said.

Authorities were called to the home off Claridge Elliott Road at 8 a.m. and police, county detectives and the county coroner remained at the scene into the evening. No information has been released. North Huntingdon and state police also were at the home near Bratkovich Road. Helicopter footage of the scene showed markers for shell casings in the driveway of the home.

By the afternoon, Penn Township police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert in connection with the investigation. Police were looking for a 2005 red Toyota Tacoma extended cab pickup truck with a thin blue line sticker on a back window.

It was found near Brush Creek Road and Penn Street in Manor, about 5 miles away from the homicide scene. Police were setting up to search the area around 7:30 p.m. Otto said it was unclear if anyone was in or around the truck.

The identities of the two found dead have not been released. No charges had been filed.

