2 dead after plane crash outside Mason County Airport in Ludington Sunday morning

Two people have died after a plane crashed and caught fire near Mason County Airport in Ludington on Sunday morning.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said in a Facebook Live interview with 102.7 WMOM that a small single engine, four-seater plane appeared to be taking off eastbound from Mason County Airport before banking hard to the north and crashing. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it was a TBM-700 airplane headed from Ludington to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 10:01 a.m. after the crash was called in by a witness, where they found the plane engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished but two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are unknown.

At 10:24 a.m., Pere Marquette Township Fire Department posted on Facebook confirming that an aircraft had crashed outside of the airport fence at Meyers Road off of Rasmussen Road. Shortly after, they requested assistance from the City of Ludington Fire Department and Hamlin Township Fire Department for off-road vehicles to access the aircraft, which had crashed in a field and was not easily accessible.

Cole said Michigan State Police are currently leading the investigation, but it will later be forwarded to the FAA.

