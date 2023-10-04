2 dead in plane crash into roof of home outside of Portland, Oregon

Two people died and one was flown to a trauma hospital Tuesday night after the plane they were in crashed into the roof of a home in Newberg, Oregon, about 25 miles southwest of Portland, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Multiple people made emergency calls just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, saying they saw an airplane spiraling toward the ground and crashing into the roof of a home, the agency said.

Firefighters initially located two occupants inside the plane. One was pronounced deceased. Firefighters extricated the second individual flown by helicopter to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

A third person, who also was deceased, was located when emergency gained further access to the aircraft.

No one on the ground, near or in the home was injured. The residents of the home told firefighters they were inside when the plane crashed but were able to evacuate safely. The Red Cross was providing assistance to the displaced family.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the Newberg-Dundee Police Department was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board on an investigation into the plane crash and the cause of the two deaths.

Cherrill Crosby is the executive editor of the Statesman Journal. She may be reached at crosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Plane crash into Portland-area house kills 2 people, 1 injured