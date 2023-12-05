2 dead in rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, police say

Two people were killed Monday in a crash involving two pickup trucks on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to I-70 and Truman Road on a reported collision, Kansas City police said in a written statement Monday night.

Police determined a Dodge Ram was going west on I-70 at high speed, weaving through traffic, before the driver struck a Chevrolet Silverado.

After impact, the driver of the Dodge lost control and left the roadway. It overturned several times, according to police.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge were fatally injured. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police closed westbound lanes of I-70 to traffic beginning at 18th Street for about three hours. The interstate was reopened Monday evening.