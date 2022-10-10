2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday.

The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End.

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific Avenue and South 80th Street.

Tacoma police said several people called 911 to report hearing shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Officers immediately started lifesaving measures but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department medics.

The second shooting happened on Sunday night near the corner of South M Street and 52nd Avenue.

At 10:10 p.m., South Sound 911 received multiple reports of someone shot in a vehicle.

Police arrived to find a car that had struck another parked, unoccupied car.

Inside one car was a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger was also shot.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are being investigated as homicides.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).