2 dead in separate weekend shootings

Aug. 8—The Meridian Police Department is investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said police responded to the area of 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. about 10 p.m. Friday where they found a man shot in his car.

"A guy was found in his car shot multiple times," she said.

Luebbers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate shooting, police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3400 block of State Blvd where a man had been shot outside a residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Luebbers said.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing, Luebbers said, and police are actively working to identify suspects and understand what happened.

The identities of the two victims were not immedicately released.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.