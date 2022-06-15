2 dead, several injured in at least 6 shootings in Atlanta overnight

Atlanta police are investigating at least six separate shootings across the city since Tuesday night. Two of the shootings turned deadly.

Channel 2 Action News found evidence markers at several scenes, including a MARTA station, apartment complex and a gas station.

“We encourage people to put the guns down. We want you to work on better conflict resolution situations,” police told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.

LIVE coverage from the latest shooting scene, NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thomasville Road in southeast Atlanta. One man died in the shooting.

Around 11:15 p.m., a man and woman were shot on the train at the Peachtree Center MARTA station. They are expected to be OK. The shooter left the scene, but left the gun on the train.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Atlantic Station area. One person was shot multiple times but was taking to the hospital alert and breathing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1 a.m., someone shot a man multiple times at a BP gas station on Ponce de Leon. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The sixth shooting happened at Woodruff Park near Georgia State campus. Georgia State Police said they heard several gunshots while patrolling the area. They found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the shooter is in custody.

A seventh shooting was reported off Windsor Street near Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police to confirm the victim’s condition.

TRENDING STORIES

IN OTHER NEWS