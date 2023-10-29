One man is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday at an apartment in South Salem, according to Salem Police. Police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle headed southbound on Commercial Street, crashed and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit and Traffic Team are conducting death investigations.

Law enforcement responded at 6:25 a.m. Sunday to calls of shots being fired at an apartment in the 4000 block of Liberty Road S, police said.

Police said witnesses heard an argument then gunfire that left one man dead.

Police chased the suspect who fled the scene and drove southbound on Commercial Street SE. The vehicle crashed through property of two businesses in the 4700 block on Commercial Street and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police have not identified the two deceased and said each incident is under investigation.

Commercial Street was closed between Boone Road and Hilfiker Lane SE for four hours on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police: 2 dead after shooting, chase in South Salem Sunday morning