2 dead after shooting at downtown St. Paul light rail transit station

A shooting Monday evening at a downtown St. Paul light-rail station left two people dead, authorities say.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the corner of Fifth and Cedar streets, where they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the stairway/elevator structure that connects the skyway to the Green Line Central Station light rail stop, according to Metro Transit Police spokesman Drew Kerr.

Both of the wounded people were taken to a nearby hospital, but they both later died, Kerr said.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. No other details about the incident were immediately available late Monday night.

Eastbound Metro Transit buses 74, 21, 54 and 64 were detoured around the Fifth and Cedar street stop, according to the Metro Transit website.

In May, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot on the Central Station’s train platform.

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was later arrested and charged with murder in the May 20 slaying, which happened after 4 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the suspect and victim had been in some sort of dispute before the shooting.

