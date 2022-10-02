2 dead after a shooting at a Gila Bend party near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue

Two men are dead after a shooting occurred at a party in Gila Bend on Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Two men are dead after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend on Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of west Papago Street and north Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds, said MCSO.

Those men were identified as 25-year-old Emmanuel Boyd Arroyo and 26-year-old Noah Ezariah Arroyo Jr. by MCSO on Sunday.

The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived, according to MSCO.

No information had been released regarding possible suspects or the events that led up to the shooting.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 dead after a shooting at a Gila Bend party Saturday