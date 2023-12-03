2 dead after shooting at home in McKeesport

Dec. 3—A man and woman were fatally shot in a McKeesport house, according to Allegheny County Police.

Their bodies were found at 5:20 p.m. Saturday during a welfare check at a 27th Street home. Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but they don't believe anyone else was involved and there's no threat to the community.

The man was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Roy Steele, 58. The woman's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can stay anonymous.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .