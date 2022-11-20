2 dead after shooting inside Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Atlanta police say two people are dead after an early morning shooting at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police say they arrived at the Spectrum on Spring apartments located on the 1200 block of Spring Street just after 2 a.m., finding two people dead.

When they got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot dead.

A witness on the scene told Channel 2 that the shooting happened inside the complex’s mailroom. We are still waiting to hear back from police to confirm the details.

Police have not released the victim’s identities.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

