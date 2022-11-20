2 dead after shooting inside Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police say two people are dead after an early morning shooting at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex.
Atlanta police say they arrived at the Spectrum on Spring apartments located on the 1200 block of Spring Street just after 2 a.m., finding two people dead.
When they got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot dead.
A witness on the scene told Channel 2 that the shooting happened inside the complex’s mailroom. We are still waiting to hear back from police to confirm the details.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not released the victim’s identities.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘All I can say is I’m heartbroken’: Family remembers 18-year-old shot, killed in Kroger parking lot
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: