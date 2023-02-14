2 dead after shooting outside South End brewery

Two people were killed after a shooting outside a popular brewery in South End, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened outside the Wooten Robot on South Tryon Street just before midnight. Channel 9 arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting happened and could see a large police presence.

CMPD said in a release that they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near West Summit Avenue.

A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics, according to police. A man was then found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

CMPD homicide detectives are investigating. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura learned the victims knew one another.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects. Maj. Brad Koch said due to the relationship of the victims, they do not think the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The police scene cleared a little after 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

