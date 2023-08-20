2 dead after shooting on Rainier Avenue
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and multiple injured at a South Seattle business Sunday morning.
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and multiple injured at a South Seattle business Sunday morning.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.
The Patriots rookie is traveling back with the team after a hard hit to the helmet led him to be taken off the field in a stretcher during a preseason game with the Packers.
Even NBA star Kevin Durant was left in awe of the new bantamweight champion's performance at UFC 292.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
A cooling pillow for 75% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
Over 20,000 shoppers rave about this scrub for a glowy, youthful look. Scoop it up on sale!
Hip-hop is an industry with an economic impact of $16 billion and has launched Black-owned businesses in music, film, fashion, and advertising for creatives that curated the culture.
Spain overcame decades of federation neglect and recent turmoil to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. And most of its youth World Cup winners haven't even reached the senior team yet.
The gadget lets you hook your Fire Stick to a TV's USB port, eliminating the need to tether it to the wall — grab it on sale.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
If you couldn't be at the Woodward Dream Cruise this year, be sure to check out all the pictures in our mega gallery, shot live from the Motor City.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
The number of people with $1 million or more saved in their 401(k) accounts leapt 10% from April to the end of June, according to Fidelity Investments.
For tens of thousands of migrants willing to endure the arduous, and often dangerous, months-long journey to America, the prospect of making an honest living and safety is enough to justify the voyage. But now that they’re here, some say the U.S. is nothing like they had imagined.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.