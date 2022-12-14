2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Bond Hill, Roselawn and Norwood

Two people are dead Tuesday night in a shooting that happened in Roselawn and spilled out into scenes in Bond Hill and Norwood, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Shell gas station in the 900 block of Seymour Avenue in Roselawn.

At least three people were shot, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Tim Eppstein. The total number of shooting victims remains unclear.

The people that were shot scattered. At least two went in a car toward Norwood. At least one went south toward Bond Hill.

Cincinnati police at the Bond Hill scene found the person shot in the parking lot of a restaurant, Hook Fish & Chicken, on Reading Road.

Eppstein referred to multiple victims found at that scene. It’s unclear whether they went by vehicle or by foot.

Norwood police found two of those shot on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass.

Norwood police officers secured the scene and shut down the lateral overpass out of an abundance of caution because, according to Eppstein, they didn’t initially know what had happened.

The Hamilton County coroner confirms both of those found at the Montgomery Road scene are dead. One died at the scene, the other died as they were being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The person found at the Bond Hill scene was transported to University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

“This was an isolated incident,” Eppstein said. “It’s over at this point from what we can tell.”

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

