2 dead in shooting at SW Houston rehab center, HPD says

More than two dozen Rohingya refugees were missing and feared drowned after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal while trying to flee a remote Bangladeshi island, officials said on Sunday. Despite criticism from rights groups, Bangladesh has moved nearly 20,000 Rohingya to Bhasan Char, which emerged from the sea only two decade ago and is considered vulnerable to floods. Around 40 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, were in the fishing boat when it capsized due to bad weather early on Saturday, police official Rafiqul Islam said, adding that 14 people were rescued by fishermen and taken back to the island.