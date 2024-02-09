2 dead after small plane carrying 5 lands on Florida interstate and then collides with vehicle, authorities say

Two people were killed after a small plane carrying five landed on an interstate in southwest Florida and crashed into a vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, near mile marker 107, in Collier County, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the Florida Highway Patrol. Footage at the scene showed what looked like wreckage that had smoke billowing from it on the interstate. Dozens of emergency vehicles with lights on were on scene.

A small plane that landed on an interstate in southwest Florida crashed into a vehicle on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (FL DOT)

Two people were killed in the incident, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. It was not immediately known if the deceased were on board the plane, the sheriff's office said.

It was also unknown if anyone else was seriously injured in the crash.

No one with the highway patrol could be immediately reached for comment.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said the plane is a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet.

The plane, that was traveling from Ohio, reportedly lost both engines, according to NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers. The jet had been scheduled to leave Naples and head to Fort Lauderdale, the news outlet reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, authorities said.

Lanes in each direction on the interstate were closed and the highway patrol urged drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com