Update: 2 dead in sports car crash down ravine in Del Puerto Canyon Road in west Stanislaus

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene when a sports car crashed over a steep cliff Friday night on Del Puerto Canyon Road just west of Patterson in western Stanislaus County.

Based on early information, The Bee initially reported one person died. But a California Highway Patrol news release says there were two victims: a 24-year-old driver and his 27-year-old male passenger. Both were Stockton residents whose names were not available over the Christmas weekend.

The preliminary CHP investigation determined the driver of a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire was westbound on Del Puerto Canyon Road, west of Diablo Grande Parkway, at an undetermined speed. He was unable to negotiate the left curve in the roadway.

The car went off the north shoulder and into a ravine, overturning before coming to rest on its roof in a shallow creek. The vehicle was 50 feet down an embankment.

The crash was about 9:14 p.m. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

According to preliminary information, a person who reported the incident returned to the scene to show emergency responders the location of the crash.

It has not yet been determined whether alcohol or drugs factored in the crash.