2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting near Bluffton Pkwy Wednesday, police confirm

Two people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Bluffton Parkway, the Bluffton Police Department has confirmed. The suspected gunman had been apprehended but had not been publicly identified as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding to Fuller Court just before 2 p.m., Bluffton police found two gunshot victims in the general area, who were pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted. One victim was found behind a residence on Fuller Court, while the other was found in the back of a parking lot for Builtmart, LLC, a construction supplier on Bluffton Parkway, said department spokesperson Sgt. Bonfiacio Perez.

Identities for the two deceased will be released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin has been notified, according to the Wednesday afternoon alert from the Bluffton Police Department.

Police believe the apprehended gunman is the only suspect in the shooting. The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on his vehicle on Buckwalter Parkway, said Perez.

Bluffton Middle School, located off Simmonsville Road about a mile from the shooting, was placed on modified lockdown for just over an hour in response to the incident. The lockdown was lifted at 3:10 p.m., school district spokesperson Candace Bruder told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.