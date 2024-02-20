2 dead in Tampa crash near the University of South Florida

Tampa police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead near the University of South Florida Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at the corner of McKinley Drive and Bougainvillea Avenue about 8 p.m. and found a man and woman dead, according to a news release from Tampa police.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, the department said that traffic had reopened at the intersection.

Police have not released any other information on the crash.

