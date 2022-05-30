2 dead in two separate incidents in Odessa

May 29—The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the early Sunday morning death of a 31-year-old woman.

According to an OPD new release, officers received a shots fired call shortly before 2 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive and when they arrived, found Erika Pena suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She died at Medical Center Hospital.

Investigators learned there'd been an altercation that lead to the shooting. They arrested Shemar Harrington, 21, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into the Ector County jail.

Odessa investigators have also upgraded an aggravated assault case to a murder case.

On Thursday, Anthony Jimenez, 48, was arrested and booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after Jimmy Jimenez, 55, was found dead at a home in the 800 block of North Adams.

According to authorities, the two had fought each other days earlier.

Anthony Jimenez has since been re-booked on a murder charge and his bond has increased from $250,000 to $300,000. He remained in custody as of Sunday morning.